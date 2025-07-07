Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta collision

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday evening following a traffic accident in Triq iż-Żejfa, Mosta.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6pm and preliminary investigations indicated a collision between a Kia Sportage, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Rabat, and a Suzuki motorcycle ridden by an Indian national residing in Birkirkara.

A medical team was called to the scene, and the motorcyclist was transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case, while police investigations are ongoing.