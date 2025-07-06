menu

Hunters and trappers group raises €123,000 for Puttinu

The event marked the highest amount collected to date by the group in support of the foundation

matthew_farrugia
6 July 2025, 6:15pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Kaċċaturi u Nassaba Mostin u Ħbieb)
A fundraising BBQ organised by Kaċċaturi u Nassaba Mostin u Ħbieb has raised €123,375 for Puttinu Cares.

The event was held in Mosta and attracted thousands of attendees from across Malta. 

The event marked the highest amount collected to date by the group in support of the foundation.

Organisers said the funds were collected through donations, ticket sales, and various activities held during the evening.

Kaċċaturi u Nassaba Mostin u Ħbieb has held the event annually.

Representatives of Kaċċaturi u Nassaba Mostin u Ħbieb thanked the public for their generosity and said they are already planning next year’s fundraiser.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
