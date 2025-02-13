Water is life
Water is more than a resource; it is the foundation of life itself. We cannot afford to treat it as infinite anymore
Growing up on a Mediterranean island, I learned early on that water is nothing less than life itself. Malta and Gozo, surrounded by water, yet constantly battling water scarcity, are living testaments to the fragility of this precious resource. As the newly appointed Rapporteur for the European Parliament’s Water Resilience Strategy Initiative, I am determined to champion bold and decisive actions needed to safeguard Europe’s water future.
Water resilience may not always make headlines, but it should. This invisible lifeline sustains our ecosystems, fuels our economies and ensures our very survival. In a rapidly warming world, droughts, floods and pollution, are not abstract threats – they are harsh realities disrupting communities across the Union. From sun-scorched agricultural lands in southern Europe, to devastating floods across the mainland, the evidence is clear: Europe’s water systems are under stress, and inaction is no longer an option.
The Water Resilience Strategy Initiative aims to address these pressing challenges. It will serve as the foundation for the European Commission’s forthcoming European Water Resilience Strategy, set to be adopted later this year. At its heart, my report targets six crucial priorities: improving water efficiency, tackling pollution, climate adaptation, funding, embracing innovation and digitalisation across the water cycle, and finally, cross-border cooperation.
Without a decisive push on these fronts, we risk leaving Europe ill equipped to face the water crises of today, let alone those of tomorrow.
We need a bold and comprehensive framework for a stronger, more competitive and more resilient Europe, ready to tackle both current and future water challenges. Water is not a niche issue. It is essential for agriculture, industry, public health, and biodiversity, making it central to the Union’s sustainability and competitiveness ambitions. By uniting fragmented elements, we can provide clear guidance to Member States and stakeholders towards ensuring sustainable water management. This is the strength of the European Union: our capacity to come together, across borders and sectors, to tackle shared challenges with collective resolve.
The European Parliament is paving the way towards a genuine commitment to elevating water resilience to the forefront of EU policy. By streamlining efforts across sectors, we can make water resilience a cornerstone of Europe’s sustainability goals, ensuring that our water systems are equipped to adapt and recover in the face of crises.
This mission is deeply personal. For communities like ours, in the heart of the warming Mediterranean, water scarcity is not a distant possibility, but a daily reality. However, this is not just Malta’s story. From urban centres to rural villages across Europe, water connects us all. It transcends politics, borders, and ideology, demanding nothing less than cross-border action grounded in solidarity.
My appointment as rapporteur, on behalf of the Socialists and Democrats Group, is a reflection of trust — in youth and in the need for fresh energy to tackle old problems. It is a trust I take seriously. I bring to this responsibility a determination to challenge complacency, bridge divides, and drive an ambitious agenda, rooted in political resolve and scientific rigor.
Together, we can build a Union where water resilience is not an afterthought, but a fundamental pillar of our collective future. If we act now, we can ensure that this lifeline endures for generations to come.