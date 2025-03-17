Breaking the silence: Tackling sexual harassment at the workplace
The workplace should be a safe and healthy environment where individuals feel comfortable and respected. Unfortunately, for far too many, it is a source of fear and harm
Indeed, 27% of women in Malta have experienced sexual harassment at work during their lifetime. While this figure is slightly lower than the EU average of 31%, it remains an area of considerable concern.
These figures stem from a survey conducted by Eurostat, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE). Published in November last year, the survey is the largest-ever EU study on gender-based violence, capturing the experiences of nearly 115,000 women across member states. It highlights alarming findings, including the fact that one in three women in the EU has experienced violence. It examines physical, sexual, and psychological violence, as well as sexual harassment at the workplace.
Young women aged 18–29 are particularly vulnerable, with 41.6% reporting sexual harassment at work. Most perpetrators are men, with 15.8% of harassment involving male co-workers, 7.4% involving male bosses or supervisors, and 9.3% involving other men, such as clients or customers.
Sexual harassment at the workplace is a criminal offence in Malta. Sexual harassment can be defined as an unwelcome physical contact, such as touching, requesting sexual favours, comments or jokes of a sexual nature, sexually explicit emails, SMS, or messages on social media and showing pictures or other sexually explicit material.
However, even with clear definitions, a cultural shift is required. Awareness about the underlying principle that consent is key is needed to ensure all interactions are respectful, mutual and free from coercion or pressure, thereby preventing behaviours from escalating into harassment. Consent can be taken away at any time particularly when the interaction can escalate to a level that becomes unacceptable to the other party. The emphasis on consent highlights the need to respect boundaries and always treat colleagues with dignity.
The consequences of sexual harassment at the workplace are far-reaching and damaging. Victims often experience anxiety, depression and a loss of confidence, which can hinder their professional development and personal well-being. For some, the emotional toll is so severe that they are forced to quit their jobs. Organisations also face significant repercussions, including decreased productivity and higher employee turnover. These combined effects highlight that sexual harassment is not just a personal issue, but a societal and economic problem.
Challenging harmful stereotypes and behaviours is also important to tackling sexual harassment. A Eurobarometer survey found that 76% of respondents in Malta believe it is unacceptable for men to make suggestive comments or allusions about a female colleague's appearance at work. Similarly, 89% of respondents disapprove of behaviours such as body-gazing, catcalling, ogling, or whistling at women. While these figures indicate growing awareness of the issue, they also suggest the persistence of cultural norms that allow harassment to thrive in some environments.
In Malta, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) plays a vital role in addressing sexual harassment at the workplace. The NCPE investigates cases of sexual harassment confidentially, offers guidance on the complaints procedure, and assists employers in drafting or updating harassment policies. Moreover, the NCPE provides training to different groups and raises awareness through educational campaigns on rights and responsibilities.
Despite these efforts, between 2019 and 2023, only five complaints of sexual harassment were lodged with the NCPE. This number does not reflect reality, as many victims remain silent, either out of fear, stigma or lack of knowledge about their rights.
Addressing sexual harassment at the workplace requires action at multiple levels. Employers must take responsibility by implementing and enforcing clear anti-harassment policies, providing regular training to employees on recognising and addressing inappropriate behaviour, and creating a culture where victims feel safe to report incidents without fear. At the same time, individuals must know their rights to report incidents internally to their management and lodge complaints to the NCPE when necessary.
Renee Laiviera is Equality Commissioner