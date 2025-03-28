Strength and conditioning training for youth athletes | Rachel Said
Strength and conditioning (S&C) training is a fundamental aspect of youth athletic development, enhancing performance, preventing injuries, and supporting long-term growth. However, its implementation varies depending on coaches’ knowledge, confidence and available resources. In my study I explored the perceptions of coaches in Gozo and Malta, highlighting both challenges and opportunities in S&C training for young athletes.
Through interviews with nine coaches from different sports, including football, athletics, triathlon, water polo, and synchronised swimming, the study examined their understanding of S&C, perceived benefits, and obstacles. The findings revealed differences in knowledge levels, resource access, and support systems affecting how S&C is incorporated into training.
While many coaches acknowledged the value of S&C in building strength, agility, and injury resilience, their confidence in implementing strength-based training varied. Some hesitated to introduce weight training for younger athletes due to safety concerns and limited formal education in S&C. Addressing these gaps through targeted professional development courses could help coaches adopt evidence-based practices.
Resource limitations posed another significant challenge, particularly in Gozo, where access to training facilities and equipment was scarce. Unlike Malta, which benefits from better sports infrastructure, Gozo's smaller population and limited funding restrict opportunities for dedicated S&C spaces. Consequently, coaches often relied on bodyweight exercises and improvised methods, though many considered these suboptimal compared to structured gym-based programmes. Increased investment in sports facilities could help bridge this gap.
Support systems played a crucial role in S&C implementation, with parents, fellow coaches, and sports clubs influencing training approaches. Parental involvement was essential, as young athletes depended on them for financial support and transport. Coaches who collaborated with S&C specialists and engaged in continuous professional development found it easier to implement effective programmes. The role of sports clubs was also key, with their financial resources and institutional backing determining the extent of S&C integration.
Despite these barriers, the study underscored the positive impact of S&C on youth athletes. Tailored training programmes led to notable improvements in performance, strength, and injury prevention.
To improve S&C programmes, several key areas need attention. Coaches require better education on strength training fundamentals. Practical guidance on integrating S&C into specific sports contexts is also essential, while keeping the communication lines open with parents to further strengthen their support for these programmes. Emphasising S&C’s role in holistic youth development, both physical and psychosocial, requires ongoing investment in coach training and resources to maximise its benefits.
This research was completed through funding from the Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme (TESS).