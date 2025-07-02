Fajtata Bay open to swimmers again

Fajtata Bay is open to swimmers again after a public toilet overflow spilled into the sea earlier in the week.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said the irregularity found in the sewage system of the public lavatory has been rectified.

“During the last days repeated sampling of seawater were taken and the bathing site indicated is once again fit for bathing and thus the health warning is hereby being lifted,” the statement said.

For further information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Directorate between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

The public can also see updates on the directorate’s Facebook page at, on its official website at or the EHD Bathing Portal.