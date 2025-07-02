Electrogas plan was first pitched to PN in 2009 by Paul Apap Bologna, former secretary general says

Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna had presented the Nationalist Party with plans for a gas-powered energy plant back in 2009, former PN Secretary General Paul Borg Olivier told the court.

At the time, the Nationalist Party (PN) was still in government, and the administration had opted for a fuel-fired power station, with the BWSC project nearing completion.

The Labour Party, which later won the 2013 General Election, centred its energy policy on the development of a gas-fired power plant, an idea that closely mirrored Apap Bologna’s earlier proposal. Eventually, the Electrogas company, of which Apap Bologna was a shareholder, was awarded the contract to design, build, and operate the new facility.

Borg Olivier’s testimony came during ongoing criminal proceedings involving multiple high-profile individuals: former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, ex-minister Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech, Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna, floating tanker agent Mario Pullicino, and Nexia BT partners Karl Cini and Brian Tonna.

They are accused of corruption, trading in influence, and forming a criminal organisation in relation to the Electrogas deal. Mizzi is also facing a perjury charge. All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Companies also facing charges include Nexia BT, BTI Management Ltd (owned by Tonna), New Energy Supply Ltd (owned by Fenech), and OEGP Ltd (owned by Pullicino).

In separate proceedings, four more companies, Fenech’s Wings Developments and Wings Investments, Apap Bologna’s Kittiwake, and Pullicino’s EN3 are also being prosecuted.

Apap Bologna’s meeting with Borg Olivier

Before giving his testimony, Borg Olivier told the court he still had a printed copy of the PowerPoint presentation that Apap Bologna had given him. However, he said this was not the original copy and that it had been filed as evidence during the public inquiry. His version had some missing pages and he had contacted the Office of the Prime Minister for a full copy.

He recalled Apap Bologna had requested a meeting, and he was given an appointment.

At the time, he explained, the government had already decided to build a fuel-powered plant instead, the BWSC power station, and construction was nearly complete.

During the meeting, Apap Bologna had brought along a printed copy of a presentation and the two discussed the government’s energy policy and the direction the administration had chosen.

Borg Olivier explained Apap Bologna said there was another option for cleaner energy backed by a group of Maltese and foreign investors, including the company Gasol.

He recalled the proposal being unexpectedly comprehensive and well-developed, especially given its timing, just before the European Parliament elections.

Borg Olivier said the project involved producing energy using natural gas and storing it on a floating tanker near either Marsaskala or Marsaxlokk. At that point, the BWSC plant was nearly ready, and Borg Olivier remembered asking himself, “Why now?”

Apap Bologna’s lawyer, Giannella De Marco, pointed out that the charges in the case do not cover events from 2009. However, the court allowed the witness to continue.

Borg Olivier also said Apap Bologna presented the idea as if it was already agreed upon, saying he tried to figure out who was really behind it.

Borg Olivier recalled the final slide of the presentation which said: “The decision is yours; we will do our part if you do yours.” He asked Apap Bologna what that meant. He interpreted the businessman’s body language and tone as suggesting that there would be certain perks if they supported the project.

Borg Olivier told the court he filed the presentation away and took no action. By then, the government had already made its energy policy decisions, and the proposed project didn’t fit into those plans.

The case was adjourned to 10 July.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided.

Attorney General lawyers Gary Cauchi and Nicole Sladden prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Brian Paul Camilleri. Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Kathleen Calleja Grima represented Apap Bologna. Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran represented Fenech. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo appeared for Schembri and Mizzi. Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell was defence counsel to Cini, Tonna and Pullicino.