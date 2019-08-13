Court & Police Man and two ten-year-old boys hit by a car in Lija
[WATCH] Putting money where it matters
Policing, nursing and teaching are three pillars that require more investment
Saviour Balzan video blog
Malta needs to strengthen three fundamental pillars at a time of plenty by investing in higher wages for police, nurses and teachers.
Saviour Balzan says higher wages for workers in these three sectors will inject motivation, avoid temptation and encourage more Maltese people to take up these careers.
More in Blogs