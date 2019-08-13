menu

[WATCH] Putting money where it matters

Policing, nursing and teaching are three pillars that require more investment

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 13 August 2019, 6:05pm
Saviour Balzan video blog
Saviour Balzan video blog

Malta needs to strengthen three fundamental pillars at a time of plenty by investing in higher wages for police, nurses and teachers.

Saviour Balzan says higher wages for workers in these three sectors will inject motivation, avoid temptation and encourage more Maltese people to take up these careers.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
More in Blogs
[WATCH] Putting money where it matters
Blogs

[WATCH] Putting money where it matters
Saviour Balzan
The voice of reason
Blogs

The voice of reason
Michael Falzon
Think before you ink...
Blogs

Think before you ink...
Raphael Vassallo
Pay our police, teachers and nurses more
Blogs

Pay our police, teachers and nurses more
Saviour Balzan
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.