[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: Politicians are squarely to blame for illegal bird shooting

The targeting of Greater Flamingos by hunters is the result of years of appeasement by the political class

Saviour Balzan 21 August 2019, 3:52pm
Politicians, particularly the government, are to blame for the targeting of protected birds by hunters, Saviour Balzan argues as he protests at the appeasing attitude adopted over the years.

Balzan accuses the government of placing environmental protection at the bottom of its agenda. While the country has advanced in a number of sectors, the hunting issue remains taboo and agencies that are supposed to protect the environment simply adopt an appeasing attitude towards hunters, he argues.

