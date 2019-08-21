World Peace in Libya only viable through a political process – UN envoy
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: Politicians are squarely to blame for illegal bird shooting
The targeting of Greater Flamingos by hunters is the result of years of appeasement by the political class
Saviour Balzan's video blog
Politicians, particularly the government, are to blame for the targeting of protected birds by hunters, Saviour Balzan argues as he protests at the appeasing attitude adopted over the years.
Balzan accuses the government of placing environmental protection at the bottom of its agenda. While the country has advanced in a number of sectors, the hunting issue remains taboo and agencies that are supposed to protect the environment simply adopt an appeasing attitude towards hunters, he argues.
More in Blogs