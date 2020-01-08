National [WATCH] Finance Minister pours cold water on Robert Abela’s tax change proposal
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader
Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: Malta will still not be a normal country when it wakes up to a new prime minister on Monday
Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader
Saviour Balzan questions the scope of the Caruana Galizia inquiry board if it is only going to serve as an opportunity for people to settle scores with the government and the Labour party.
And in the second part, he talks of the prospects Malta faces with a new prime minister.
More in Blogs