[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader

Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: Malta will still not be a normal country when it wakes up to a new prime minister on Monday

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 8 January 2020, 1:32pm
Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader

Saviour Balzan questions the scope of the Caruana Galizia inquiry board if it is only going to serve as an opportunity for people to settle scores with the government and the Labour party.

And in the second part, he talks of the prospects Malta faces with a new prime minister.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Malta will not be a normal country with a new Labour leader
