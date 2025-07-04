Steady progress, with purpose
In June, we marked World Environment Day—a reminder of the responsibility we carry every day, and an opportunity to take stock of the work being done.
Malta’s improved ranking in the United Nations Sustainable Development Report was one of the standout moments. Advancing 12 places to 24th out of 167 countries, the result reflects steady, cross-sector progress; from energy and water, to waste, air quality, and climate action. It’s a clear signal that our direction is right and our efforts are paying off. These results gain even more weight when seen alongside the latest national data confirming further increases in renewable energy generation.
In the same spirit of meaningful change, we introduced two new initiatives focused on inclusion and sustainability. The first will see 13,000 families receive a €100 voucher to purchase a water filter; continuing our work to reduce plastic waste while improving access to safe tap water. The second is a pilot scheme using mobile reverse vending machines in 20 localities, making it easier for older residents and Blue Badge holders to return beverage containers. Both are practical steps that make sustainable choices more accessible.
Making participation easier and more equitable is also integral to our energy and water efficiency scheme for voluntary organisations. Over 85 groups have benefited so far, from sports clubs and band clubs to community centres. With the latest call now open, eligible groups can apply for up to €27,000 to help fund upgrades that cut emissions and operational costs. The high level of interest is encouraging, especially among organisations that give so much with so few resources.
Our responsibilities extend to those driving long-term change on the ground. This month, employees at the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation saw improved working conditions through a new collective agreement that also introduces stronger family-friendly measures. It’s a well-earned step for a team that’s helped deliver key projects in Kalkara, Pietà, Floriana, Isla and beyond.
But progress continues elsewhere. At Wied Speranza in Mosta, a major project is underway to clean the valley, restore its rubble walls, and create safer, more accessible trails. Once complete, this site will be linked with neighbouring valleys; creating a larger network of open spaces for walking and recreation.
In Gozo, we’re advancing on multiple fronts. At Ħondoq, the reverse osmosis plant is being upgraded, including the addition of a new desalination train to meet growing demand. Plans are also in place to modernise the sewage treatment plant and build a water polishing facility to support agriculture. Meanwhile, at Ta’ Ċenċ, a new connection system between reservoirs is already in operation.
Electricity infrastructure is also being modernised. Over 60km of underground cables are being laid across Malta and another 10km in Gozo. This year alone, 23 new substations are being created and 33 others being upgraded. These upgrades are essential to keep the grid strong—especially during high-demand periods—and ready for the years ahead.
Elsewhere on the island, work has started on a new rainwater harvesting park in Għajnsielem.
In Marsaskala, we launched the first phase of a €37 million transformation project at the former Sant’Antnin plant. Once an industrial site, it will become a public park; featuring water reservoirs, community spaces, and biodiversity-focused landscaping. The project shows what it means to give land back to the people, in ways that reflect long-term environmental goals.
Regeneration is also underway at Ġnien tal-Kmand in Qrendi, a garden closed for years but now set to reopen with improved access and safety. In Miżieb and Aħrax, afforestation work continues under Project Silva; planting 1,800 new trees, restoring biodiversity, and repairing damage caused by fires and invasive species.
At the Qormi Primary School, we celebrated World Environment Day with activities at Wied Inċita. The children planted flowers, built kites from recycled materials, and learned through experience. These early moments of connection with nature matter; they shape how we value it in the long term.
Malta will be hosting a Mediterranean ministerial conference this September; bringing countries together to begin developing a shared plan for addressing sea level rise. With the region warming at twice the global average, collaboration is a necessity. We need to find Mediterranean solutions for Mediterranean challenges.
June was a full month. One of steady progress, delivered on multiple fronts. The challenges ahead remain real, but so does the work. And as always, we’ll keep showing up and delivering results.