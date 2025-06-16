WATCH | Adrian Delia does not exclude leadership bid

Former PN leader Adrian Delia has kept his cards close to his chest but has not ruled out contesting for party leadership.

The Nationalist Party is preparing for a leadership race in the wake of Bernard Grech's resignation last week which took many within the PN by surprise.

Doorstepped outside parliament on Monday after some time in hospital, Delia told journalists that he will dedicate the next three weeks to recover. “In the meantime, I need to speak and listen to my colleagues in parliament as much as I can,” he stated.

Speaking about Roberta Metsola’s snub to the PN a few days ago, Delia acknowledged that someone in her position could not simply decide to leave that role. “I cannot imagine her doing something else.”

The former leader reminded that he had always voiced his support for Metsola should she decide to lead the party “in normal circumstances,” but admitted that the recent vacancy at the top of the PN took everyone by surprise.

Among the MPs who were clearly less than satisfied with Metsola’s decision was Claudette Buttigieg, who, while acknowledging the difficult decision Metsola had to take, stated, “I wish the situation was different.”

Meanwhile, MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici described Metsola’s decision as a good one, telling journalists that she should serve her term as EP President in its entirety. “I think she would’ve damaged the country badly if she had left,” he added.

Mifsud Bonnici stressed that he wants the leadership election to be conducted democratically.