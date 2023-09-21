Energy funds to NGOs enable reduction of 500 tonnes in carbon emissions

Over 100 voluntary organisations have accessed €2.5 million in funds from the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) to become more efficient in energy and water usage, since 2019.

Each organisation received grants ranging from €1,000 to €27,000, depending on the type of project.

The funds allow these organisations to reduce emissions whilst cutting costs to retain more resources that strengthen their operations and services within the community.

The projects enabled a total reduction of 1.4 GigaWatt-hour of energy consumed over the past four years, meaning the grantees managed to reduce carbon emissions (CO2) by more than 500 tonnes.

Voluntary organisations benefiting from this scheme range from social clubs to musical and sports organisations, amongst others. Projects include the restoration of reservoirs, installation of secondary water networks for rainwater harvesting, upgrade of kitchen appliances, and the installation of LED lights and dimming controls.

“Our country is fortunate to have a dynamic voluntary sector consistently showcasing its ability to drive positive change within our communities. We need to ensure that volunteering remains one of the main pillars towards a more sustainable and just society. Through the Energy and Water Agency’s scheme, we are leading initiatives to empower volunteers, generating substantial benefits for our nation,” energy and environment minister Miriam Dalli said.

“We believe that voluntary organisations are a main stakeholder in our country’s progress to more sustainability,” inclusion minister Julia Farrugia Portelli added.