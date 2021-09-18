ADPD: Long-term transport vision needed to save agriculture, open spaces and climate

ADPD said transport and the environment lack a long-term vision and increased government funding is not enough to undo the damage of the past 20 years.

Ralph Cassar, secretary general of ADPD, remarked that the government pledged to protect farmers but is simultaneously taking their land to widen roads.

He added that the government is also being inconsistent when refusing to reverse the local plans of 2006 while pledging more open spaces.

Cassar emphasised the need for improved local and regional infrastructure, that faciliates movement and drastically decreases cars from the road.

He said the government's target to shift to electric vehicles is a positive measure but it won’t solve much if the number of cars on the road remains on the same trajectory. Cassar said Malta not only requires a vision for an adequate charging point infrastructure but also a plan that addresses the dependency of electricity from Sicily through the interconnector.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the Central Link project increased the cars on the road. He said road widening projects lead to more traffic congestion.

Cacopardo remarked that the incentives offered by the government for alternative methods of transport are positive, however the need for free transport for everyone, bus priority corridors, bus rapid transport and a plan for a mass transport system, remains.

He noted that more direct and secure principal routes to the education institutions for alternative methods of transport and flexible working hours will aid in minimising traffic around the islands.

