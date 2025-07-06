Government plans to reduce time limit to file planning appeals, Momentum says

The Momentum Party has claimed that government is planning legislative changes that would significantly reduce the timeframe for appeals on Planning Authority (PA) decisions.

On Sunday, the party said that the proposed amendments would shorten the period to file an appeal to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to 15 days. The same timeframe would apply for appealing to the Court of Appeal.

Party chairman Arnold Cassola stated the proposed changes would severely limit citizens’ ability to contest PA decisions.

“This is clearly an attempt to restrict the public's right to appeal,” said Cassola. “Fifteen days is not enough time for citizens to get advice from legal and architectural professionals to file an appeal."

Cassola also criticised the government for disregarding recommendations made during the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, which had highlighted the need for more accountability in the construction sector.

"Robert Abela's Government wants to neutralise this right. It has learnt nothing from the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry recommendations and is intent on keeping rampant construction above the law."