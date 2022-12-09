Malta targeting reduction in car drivers to 41% of 1990 levels, by 2030

An action plan for sustainable development for 2030 sees the country reducing the modal share of car drivers to 41% compared to 1990.

Additionally, there are targets for the introduction of 65,000 electric vehicles, free public transportation for all residents, and reduction of air pollution generally in line with EU emission reduction targets.

These targets were also covered in the national transportation strategy released by the Transport Ministry earlier this year.

The action plan will keep an eye on Malta's Sustainable Development Strategy through 2050, under the remit of the Directorate for Sustainable Development.

The National Strategy for Sustainable Development 2050, a strategic document establishing Malta’s priorities and objectives for sustainable development, was launched on Friday by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

The Strategy is based on five main strategic goals. These include the transition towards a climate-neutral, green and blue economy; the preservation of sustainable urban development and cultural heritage; healthy lives and well-being for all; digital transformation, smart mobility and connectivity; as well as social fairness and prosperity for all.

“This Strategy continues to build upon Government’s work over the past years and commitments in the electoral manifesto in the field of sustainable development,” Dalli said.

She emphasised the need for collective efforts from all the entities concerned including Maltese society at large in order to achieve the economic, social and environmental goals of this strategy.

“This is essential in order for us to move forward and turn the difficulties and challenges facing today and in the future into opportunities,” the minister said.

Malta’s Strategy for Sustainable Development 2050 builds upon the Vision 2050 document, which was adopted in 2018 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The public consultation on Malta’s Strategy for Sustainable Development 2050 will be open until Thursday, 9 February 2023. To read this Strategy and provide your feedback, visit: https://sustainabledevelopment.gov.mt/maltas-sustainable-development-strategy-for-2050/