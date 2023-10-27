Planning Authority seals off Marsaskala field turned illegal dump

The Planning Authority (PA) on Friday morning blocked the access to a large site in Marsaskala to prevent further illegal deposition of material on agricultural land.

The field, which is outside the development zone (ODZ) and located within an area known as il-Bidni, covers a stretch of land measuring circa 8,000 square metres, and had been recently subjected to illegal dumping and levelling.

In August, the PA identified the person responsible for the illegal actions and issued a Stop and Enforcement Notice requiring the removal of the illegal dumping and the reinstatement of the agricultural land to its original state. The notice carries the highest daily penalty.

After the contravener ignored the instructions of the enforcement notice and instead deposited additional material on site, as a first step, the PA sealed the site not to allow further abuse.

In the coming days, the PA will be monitoring closely the situation on site, and unless the contravener carries out remedial action to remove the illegal dumping, the PA will proceed to remove the material and reinstate the land, at the full expense of the contravener.