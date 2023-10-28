3,000 plants for Rabat’s green roof to provide data to make buildings sustainable

A new experimental green roof at the Għajn Water Conservation Centre in Rabat will gather scientific data to explore the potential of this green infrastructure for flood prevention, while making buildings more sustainable and energy efficient.

A team from the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) team developed this green roof, as part of the GiFluid Project in collaboration with the University of Catania, and co-funded by the European Union under the Interreg Italia-Malta Programme.

Following the upcoming two-year data collection period, EWA is planning to open the green roof to visitors.

The new green roof is a multi-faceted structure, featuring a diverse mix of vegetation capable of thriving in Malta’s local climate, complemented by photovoltaic (PV) panels to generate clean energy. Over 3,000 plants were carefully selected and introduced to the roof, specifically chosen for their ability to withstand Malta’s arid conditions.

For the next two years, this project will serve as a protype for EWA to gather data on how green roofs affect rainwater flows on roofs, how much of it is retained by the vegetation and the time taken to release it. EWA will also analyse the quality of rainwater runoff from the green roof, focusing on nutrient levels, notably nitrates. This evaluation will shed light on any potential impacts associated with the adoption of green roofs.

Environment and energy minister Miriam Dalli hailed this project as a significant step forward in Malta’s commitment to climate innovation. “These projects have the potential to regulate building temperatures, enhance energy efficiency and promote water conservation. The data that EWA is gathering in the coming years will help us determine the implementation of more projects of this nature throughout the country,” Dalli said.

EWA CEO Manuel Sapiano said the GiFluid project will allow the agency to assess the numerous advantages offered by green roofs, including enhanced PV panel productivity. “It is also a pioneering effort to explore the potential of green roofs in mitigating flood risks within the Maltese landscape.”