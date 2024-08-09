Eighth turtle nest confirmed in Ramla l-Ħamra

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) dispatched officers to the site to ensure that the nest is adequately protected. The agency reiterated the importance of minimising human interaction with nesting turtles, as noise and light can frighten them away, potentially leading to the loss of a nest.

ERA reminded the public to report any sightings of turtles during nesting attempts and to avoid disturbing the animals, noting that public cooperation is crucial for the protection of these endangered creatures.

ERA also extended its gratitude to Nature Trust Malta (NTM), which plays a vital role in conducting animal rescues and rehabilitation across the Maltese islands.

The loggerhead turtle is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action. Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

The national ‘Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations’ impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild. The area where the loggerhead turtles has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.

“The general public is encouraged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

“For those who wish to report turtle activity call ERA on 2292-3500, or NTM on 9999-9505. For those who wish to volunteer, contact NTM on [email protected],” ERA said.