AFM plane makes emergency landing shortly after take-off

An Armed Forces of Malta airplane had to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off as its engine cowling came off.

In aviation, a cowling is a streamlined, often removable, cover for an aircraft engine or other components, serving both aerodynamic and functional purposes.

The AFM King Air 200’s right engine cowling appears to have come off shortly after taking flight.

Two commercial aircraft that were coming in to land were made to hold until the AFM patrol aircraft landed safely.

According to Facebook page Malta Aviation Outlook, one of the commercial airliners advised tower that it might have to divert due to the limited amount of fuel it had for holding.

However, the whole ordeal was over in less than 10 minutes and both aircraft landed without problems.