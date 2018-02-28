[WATCH] Illegal tipping of industrial waste resumes

Video footage obtained by MaltaToday shows commercial waste being dumped in an area known as Ix-Xaghri l-Imqalleb, in Mqabba

tia_reljic
28 February 2018, 5:00pm
by Tia Reljic
Commercial waste tipping had resumed in Mqabba quarry despite enforcement notices
Authorities are finding it hard to clamp down on illegal commercial waste tipping, as perpetrators find it much easier – and cheaper – to pay the fines imposed by the Planning Authority than disposing of the waste legally.

Video footage obtained by MaltaToday shows commercial waste being dumped in an area known as Ix-Xaghri l-Imqalleb, in Mqabba. The tipping resumed on 16 February despite two active enforcement notices in place.

Since then, the quarry was filled and overtopped, and now the tipping is being done in order to increase the circumference of the hill. The footprint of the quarry is being exceeded as a result.

Both enforcement notices are subject to separate daily penalties of €50, which accrue to a maximum amount of €50,000 for each notice.

This creates a situation in which perpetrators opt to pay the fee and continue tipping, as it would prove viable from a business perspective for them to do so. Ironically, there are currently multiple planning applications on the site proposing the installation of a photovoltaic farm.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
