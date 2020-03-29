BirdLife tells government: 'it'd be absurd to allow spring hunting during COVID crisis'

BirdLife Malta told the government that it would be an absurd decision if the spring hunting season is opened as usual while the country was dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

"It would be immoral and absurd if any decision is taken to open the spring hunting season. For one to consider such a decision during the Covid-19 crisis is irresponsible. This derogation calls for seven police officers per 1,000 hunters, a resource that seems impossible in the current situation when most of the Administrative Law Enforcement section is in full-time inspection of quarantine cases," BirdLife said in a statement on Sunday.

From the aspect of conservation, BirdLife said that one should not allow the killing of birds that are flying north to nest, especially in view that during hunting season, the illegalities would soar and protected birds would be at risk.

BirdLife had previously described the decision to allow Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri to also retain the responsibility of the hunting regulator as "diabolical."

Camilleri, himself a hunter and trapper, still has the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) fall under his remit.

"Clint Camilleri does not have the legal strength to make any decisions within the WBRU. Up to this day, the Ornis Committee has still not been newly appointed. The law says that a discussion has to be held within the Committee before the Environment Minister can take any decision," BirdLife said.

It added that only Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia can make such decisions and that it hoped that Farrugia is not simply a rubber-stamp for Camilleri's desires.

"The country is waiting to finally see a government that seriously considers the environment of our country and that suspends the spring hunting season," the NGO said.