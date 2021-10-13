menu

No swimming warning: sewage leak at Qui-Si-Sana being investigated

luke_vella
13 October 2021, 11:38am
by Luke Vella
The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against swimming at Qui-Si-Sana, due to a sewage leak.

It said that an investigation of the leak is ongoing and that until the site is cleaned, swimming is not recommended in the area.

For more information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services on 21337333 between 7:30 am and 3pm or send an email [email protected][email protected] or [email protected]

