BirdLife wants study of impact of Xuereb lido on Salina reserve

AX Holdings is proposing extensive excavation and construction works for a 309-space underground car park over 13,000sq.m of land where the Seashells and Suncrest hotel lidos are located in Qawra.

Birdlife Malta warned that large-scale excavation for the redevelopment of hotel lidos owned by AX Holdings, could have a detrimental impact on the neighbouring Salina Nature Park and called for more studies to minimise light and noise pollution, and the amount of construction waste.

“The nature and scale of the development is such that this may cause detriment or nuisance to residents, the adjacent marine environment and is in proximity of Natura 2000 site and Special Area of Conservation,” the environmental NGO said in submissions on the project to the Planning Authority.

The NGO is calling on the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) to assess whether the project requires an environmental impact assessment, and proposed mitigation measures such as a ban on construction during the breeding season.

AX Holdings wants to replace the two lidos and the Luzzu restaurant with an underground car park, new restaurants, public spaces, shopping malls and more extensive pool facilities. The application promises “a wider promenade walk” and an “upgrade” of the open space in front of the Sunny Coast Hotel.

The Salina Nature Park, a Natura 2000 site that is 300m away from the proposed development, is protected under the EU’s Habitats Directive, and hosts a variety of local and migratory bird species.

Birdlife warned that during the demolition and construction phase, the site is likely to become “a source of vibration, noise and light pollution” potentially affecting the Special Area of Conservation at Salina.

Moreover Birdlife warned that silting from the site may be carried over to Salina Bay, affecting the marine ecology.

One solution proposed by Birdlife is that works are avoided during the breeding season, which lasts from March to June.

Birdlife is also insisting on a sound waste management plan, to prioritise the reuse of the large amount construction waste, which will be created by the project by the project.

To address light pollution Birdlife has called for a lighting scheme based on environmental guidelines, noting that the Qawra/Bugibba coastline is already an intense source of coastal light pollution resulting in yearly seabird groundings in the area.

Xuereb’s proposal is being presented in two distinct planning applications: an outline application to set parameters for the development; and a full planning application limited to the seaside lido belonging to the Suncrest.

AX Holdings do not own the entire 13,000-sq.m site but hold the premises under “a title of lease” and are

carrying out the relative works “under a scheme

of a government entity.”

In August 2013 Angelo Xuereb had presented an application to “sanction” (regularise) the existing lido, two restaurants, two bars, spa, dive centre and a lotto office in a clear indication that these deviated from previously issued permits. This application was withdrawn three years later.

In May the Planning Authority also approved an application for an extension of the existing Suncrest hotel through the replacement of an existing receded floor with two full floors and an additional two receded floors resulting in the addition of 166 guest rooms. This will raise the height of the hotel from 8 to 11 floors.