Illegally introduced ducks found dead at Chadwick Lakes

Four dead ducks introduced illegally at Wied il-Qlejjgħa were found by Ambjent Malta's Environmental Rangers during a clean-up.

Posting to social media, Ambjent Malta said that plastic and other waste that had accumulated in the water basins were collected and removed from the site.

"We're appealing for more responsibility from the public to help us protect our biodiversity and sensitive areas in particular," Ambjent Malta said.

In August, the Environment and Resources Authority found dead fish at Chadwick Lakes – the species was illegally introduced and unable to survive the hot summer weather.

The environmental watchdog warned the public against releasing any aquarium fish and other animals in local freshwater systems since they are not adapted to the Maltese climate and affect native species of importance.

