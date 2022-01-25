From ornithological society to BirdLife, Malta’s oldest eNGO turns 60

BirdLife Malta, the country’s oldest environmental NGO, turns 60 on Tuesday as it celebrates several decades of work and success.

The NGO was first set up in 1962, at the time known as the Malta Ornithological Society (MOS). Since then, it has gone on to set up and run four nature reserves, becoming a household name in the process.

“The most important part of celebrating an anniversary is also looking at how relevant we remain today and for the future,” BirdLife Malta President Darryl Grima stated.

The NGO also runs education programmes in schools and is tasked with the professional running of the BirdLife Malta Ringing Scheme. “Nature, biodiversity, and the entire world are being heavily challened by human activity and decisions, or the lack of them. Nature needs to be protected like never before,” Grima continued.

Apart from the local anniversary, BirdLife International is also celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

In total, there are over 115 national organisaitons forming part of the nature conservation partnership.

“From a local point of view, illegal hunting, trapping and the loss of the natural footprint of the Maltese Islands remain the worst enemy of nature while on a global level and we need to do our part in fighting climate change, plastic waste and pollution.”

“BirdLife Malta promises to remain the flag-bearer of nature protection and will be on the front line to push for positive changes in our country’s approach towards biodiversity.”