Protecting the pollinators: Understanding the nation-wide push to let wildflowers be

Wildflowers are a crucial component of Malta’s natural environment since they provide essential habitats and food for a variety of species, including insects, birds, and small mammals.

There are hundreds of wildflower species in Malta, and each species has adapted to thrive in various conditions, contributing to biodiversity. Wildflowers attract a variety of pollinators, including bees, butterflies, moths, birds and even lizards.

These creatures play a crucial role in pollinating crops and wild plants, ensuring the survival of both.

Pollinators in Malta and across Europe are facing an existential threat, and the EU Pollinators Initiative set the commitment to reverse the decline in wild pollinators by 2030. This initiative was the first-ever EU framework to tackle the decline of wild pollinators.

The initiative aims to improve knowledge of pollinator decline, its causes and consequences, improve pollinator conservation, tackle the causes of decline, mobilise society and promote strategic planning and cooperation at all levels.

As a response to the decline in pollinator populations, the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) has kicked off the public consultation process on the National Strategy and Action Plan for Pollinators to 2034.

The objectives of this plan include raising awareness on the status of pollinators and developing effective ways to protect, manage and conserve pollinators.

“The Malta Pollinator Monitoring Scheme (MPOMS) was recently launched to gather information on bees, butterflies and hoverflies by conducting field surveys through citizen science,” a spokesperson said.

Ambjent Malta is also collaborating with the Local Councils Division to encourage all the councils to join efforts and refrain from cutting ruderal grasses and wildflowers, especially in rural streets and in the countryside, if such growth does not cause any safety concerns.

MaltaToday spoke to Mario Balzan, a senior lecturer at the Institute of Applied Sciences of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), who explained the importance of tackling the decline in pollinators in the country.

“We are losing pollinators at a rapid rate for a multitude of reasons,” Balzan said.

He said the government push not to cut wildflowers is not a cosmetic solution, but “an important one.”

The move, he said, should be partnered up with the reintroduction of wildflowers on roundabouts and central strips, insisting they are crucial in reversing declining populations of pollinators.

“Authorities should consider stopping the potting of the same plants, and go back to wildflowers, as potted plants are limited to certain species due to their shape,” he said.

Flower shapes can have a significant impact on the type of pollinators they attract and how effectively they are pollinated. Flat flowers, such as daisies or sunflowers, are often pollinated by bees or other insects that can easily land on the flat surface and access the nectar and pollen.

Flowers with a long, narrow tube shape are often pollinated by animals with long tongues or proboscises, such as hummingbirds or moths. These animals can reach deep inside the flower to access nectar and pollen.

“Diversity is key. We must ensure that we cater for different kinds of pollinators,” Balzan said.

On a practical level, the Ħaż-Żebbug council has also taken the initiative of informing residents with signs reading: ‘Excuse the grass, we’re feedings the bees’ (Skużawna tal-ħaxix, qed nitimgħu n-naħal). The hope is that people understand that what is popularly known as ħaxix ħażin (literally transalted into ‘bad grass’) has more value than the eye can see.