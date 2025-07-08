Elderly home nurses get palliative care training, government announces

Nearly all residential homes for the elderly across Malta are now equipped to offer professional palliative care, following specialised training provided to 416 nurses by Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC).

The government announced the initiative has been rolled out in both state-run homes and in facilities where the government purchases beds.

The goal is to ensure that patients with serious conditions—such as cancer, motor neurone disease, dementia, stroke, and respiratory or cardiac illnesses—can receive comprehensive care within the comfort of their residential home, avoiding the need for hospital transfers.

The development was announced by Health and Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela and Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea.

Minister Abela said the project has been in progress for over two years and reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing palliative care in public residential homes.

“This is a holistic concept that ties into the National Palliative Care Strategy launched in recent weeks. We remain committed to further investing in and improving services in this area for the benefit of Maltese and Gozitan patients,” he said.

“I am pleased to note that we now have a record number of nurses trained to deliver this sensitive care with dedication and professionalism in every residential home. We began with a pilot project and have now reached a stage where this form of care is being provided delicately and appropriately in the very place where older people live and feel comfortable,” Agius Galea said.

The care provided includes symptom management for issues such as pain, shortness of breath, nausea, agitation, depression, and more. It is delivered by a multidisciplinary team that includes doctors, geriatricians, nurses, carers, psychotherapists, practice nurses, social workers, and spiritual directors.

As part of the programme, protocols and procedures have been developed, and each home has received a tailored medical equipment kit alongside practical training for staff.

Since the project’s inception, 64 residents have received comprehensive palliative care, while hundreds more have benefited from support services related to the initiative.