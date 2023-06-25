Second turtle nesting site of the season discovered in Ġnejna

The second turtle nesting site of this season has been spotted during a routine morning patrol by Nature Trust Malta volunteers.

The turtle nesting site was found at Ġnejna and is most likely a loggerhead turtle nest based on recent sightings of turtles in the sea.

ERA officers are currently coordinating with Nature Trust Malta to cordon off the area and ensure that the nest is protected and will continue supporting the relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of the nest. An Emergency Conservation Order will be also issued.

Last week a nesting site was observed at Ramla l-Hamra, in Gozo, where measures were immediately taken to ensure the protection of the site.

ERA encouraged the general public to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

It thanked the public for their support and cooperation during such events and encouraged the public to immediately report of any observations of turtle activity to ERA on over the phone (22923500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM.

Volunteers will also be required by NTM during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest.

Those who wish to volunteer can send an email to [email protected] for more information.

The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as ‘Caretta caretta’ is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence. In fact, the national ‘Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations’ impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild.

The area where the loggerhead turtles has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act (Cap. 549) and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.