Controversial bird trapping season open on Friday following ORNIS vote

Bird trapping season opened on Friday and will run between October and January, despite being non-conformant to the European Birds Directive, BirdLife Malta said on Facebook.

"The European Commission considered bird trapping an unsustainable method of killing wild birds, however Malta still allows a trapping season each autumn," the NGO said,

According to the Environment Protection Act, trapping is permitted from the 20th of October 2023 until the 10th of January 2024, on two species: Song Thrush (20th October–31st December) and Golden Plover (1st November–10th January).

Trapping is permitted from two hours before sunrise to two hours after sunset, every day of the season. Trapping at night is prohibited.

Reacting to this BirdLife Malta said the trapping season was authorised by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri following an ORNIS committee vote last week.

During the vote, BirdLife was the only entity that voted against bird trapping, while the Environment and Resources Authority was not present.

The initiation of a Finch trapping season has stirred significant controversy, especially in light of its designation as a 'research' endeavour, a move that appears to sidestep a prior ruling by the European Court of Justice against this practice.

In the course of its 2020 infringement proceedings, which were set in motion due to Malta's derogations, the Commission expressed scepticism.

"Despite the declared aim being 'research,' various aspects suggest that the scheme, in practical terms, enables the capture of a substantial number of birds without proper reporting," the Commission said.

BirdLife Malta has decried the 'research' trapping season as a "smokescreen," pointing out that ERA, represented by a member of the ORNIS committee, refrained from casting a vote on the recommendation that paved the way for the opening of these seasons.