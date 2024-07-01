Second turtle nesting site of the season spotted in Għajn Tuffieħa

The second turtle nesting site of this season has been spotted during a routine morning patrol by Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) volunteers.

The turtle nesting site was found at Għajn Tuffieħa.

“While this news is most welcome, the nest was laid very close to the surface and to the shore. This posed a risk to the nest should weather conditions become unfavourable. To maximise the nest’s chances of survival, ERA and Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) officials conducted an emergency operation whereby the eggs were transferred to a safer location at Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa (Golden Bay),” the Environment and Resource Authority said.

Following this operation, ERA will continue to coordinate with NTM-FEE to ensure that the nest is protected. ERA will continue supporting NTM-FEE and the relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of the nest. An Emergency Conservation Order will also be issued.

“The works carried out today in collaboration between ERA and NTM-FEE were done as nest safety is the number one priority when a turtle nest is found. In addition to the relocation the site has also been cordoned off to ensure no direct trampling on the nest takes place,” ERA Environment Director Darrin Stevens said.

The general public is encouraged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings. ERA encourages the public to immediately report of any observations of turtle activity to ERA on over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505).

This new nest is the second confirmed nest this summer, just after the nest laid on the 15th June 2024 at Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa (Golden Bay).

Volunteers will also be required by NTM-FEE during the nesting period so as to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest. Those who wish to volunteer, are kindly asked to send an email on [email protected] for more information.

NTM-FEE are sponsored by ERA to conduct animal rescues and rehabilitation around the Maltese islands.