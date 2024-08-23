Second turtle nest of the season sees 60 turtles hatched

The second turtle nest of 2024, originally found on July 1st at Għajn Tuffieħa, has fully hatched after being translocated to Golden Bay.

Following three days of hatching, the nest was excavated on Friday by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Nature Trust Malta (NTM), and a veterinarian to assess its status. Out of the 74 eggs in the nest, 60 hatched successfully, while 14 eggs remained unhatched.

In a joint statement between ERA and NTM, they noted that this marks the first successful hatching of a translocated nest in Malta, a hopeful sign for the ongoing conservation of loggerhead turtles in the region.

“Six more nests are expected in the coming weeks of this record-breaking season.”

NTM and ERA urged the public to exercise caution around the nesting sites during this sensitive period. If present during hatching, people are reminded not to use lights or flashes and to keep noise to a minimum to avoid disturbing the turtles.

ERA has expressed gratitude to the public and volunteers for their cooperation and efforts throughout the season. ERA said it will continue to support NTM in conducting animal rescues and rehabilitation across the Maltese islands.