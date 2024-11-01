BirdLife launches citizen campaign against illegal bird trapping

BirdLife Malta (BLM) has launched a citizen activism campaign to “counter the government’s ongoing finch trapping under the guise of research.”

The initiative aims to expose illegal trapping of protected species across Malta and Gozo, and to equip the public with tools to identify and report such activity.

“This campaign responds to the government’s disregard for last September’s European Court of Justice ruling, which found Malta in breach of the EU Birds Directive by permitting finch trapping under a “research” derogation,” the NGO said.

The ECJ ruled on the case filed by the European Commission, which said Malta was not fulfilling the conditions required to derogate from the ban on trapping, when it claimed it was for scientific research purposes.

Despite government claims of a “citizen science” project, the derogation effectively authorises over 3,000 licensed trappers to capture finches, check them for rings, and then release them.

However, BLM's surveys from last year estimated that trappers caught over 51,400 finches,

largely disregarding the supposed research purpose and illegally keeping birds.

“Most people are appalled by the idea of a wild bird trapped in a small cage in the name of tradition, let alone under a research pretext that has been declared illegal. True citizen engagement should protect these birds from illegal capture,” stated BLM CEO Mark Sultana.

According to data published by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU), 2,851 sites are authorised for finch trapping, and 1,545 more are licensed for trapping Golden Plover and Song Thrush.

BLM has mapped these locations on Google Maps, making it easy for the public to verify sites and assist in curbing illegal trapping:

1. Access the map

2. Spot unpermitted sites

With the map and GPS enabled, check if a trapping site is legal. If you see nets at a site not marked on the map, it’s likely operating illegally for bird trapping. Take a photo and note the coordinates.

3. Check for illegal finch trapping

Only finches with a closed, seamless ring, fitted on a bird during its first days of life, can legally be kept on trapping sites. Birds without rings are considered of wild origin and are illegal to keep. If you see nets catching birds, observe if they are released or being pocketed away to a room or a vehicle. When possible, capture photos, videos, and coordinates.

4. Look out for unattended nets

Trappers must disable or cover nets when not present. If you see exposed, unattended nets, they may endanger other wildlife such as snakes, hedgehogs and other birds. If you see a registered trapping site with nets left exposed and unattended, take a photo and note the location.

5. Know how to file a report

Report any of the above with photos/videos and coordinates to:

• Police on Malta can be reached on 119 (ask for the Environmental Protection

Unit, EPU).

• Police on Gozo can be reached on 21562040.

• BirdLife Malta via Facebook Messenger, email at [email protected] or by

phone at 21347645 (office hours) or 79255697 (outside office hours).

“These five steps can help ensure safe migration for finches across the Maltese Islands. By participating, citizens promote transparency in conservation and help hold trappers, the hunting federation, and the government accountable for this harmful derogation. With trapping season allowed until 20 December, tens of thousands of finches are expected to be illegally caught,” the NGO said.