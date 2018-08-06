ERA and Nature Trust take drastic measures to protect turtle eggs in Gnejna

Following yesterday’s thunderstorms, the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) and Nature Trust Malta are taking the necessary measures to safeguard the turtle eggs laid in Gnejna Bay.

On Sunday, every effort was taken to maintain appropriate conditions for the survival of the turtle eggs. Sandbags were put around the nest to protect the water from dislodging the sand in the cordoned off area. The appropriate measures were also taken to secure that the rainwater stream that developed did expose the nests.

ERA thanked the officials and volunteers who collaborated to safeguard the turtle nest.

The turtle eggs, which were laid last June, are expected to hatch around mid-August.

“Whilst all measures are being taken to secure a successful hatching of the eggs, it is noted that the main issue in the Ġnejna Bay area is that the upper layer of sand has a layer of blue clay underneath, which layer tends to retain water, and may get waterlogged thereby reducing the amount of air that the turtles in the egg nest need to breathe and develop successfully.”

Back in 2012, a similar summer storm occurred, which led to unsuccessful hatching.