Number of protected waterbirds shot in Malta is insignifcant, hunting lobby says

The killing of some protected waterbirds, the hunting of which was suspended by the European Commission, is insignificant, Kaccaturi San Ubertu (KSU) said.

In a statement, KSU said that the European Commission is calling for the suspension of hunting in all EU states of nine waterbird species, two of which, the Common Pochard and the Northern Lapwing, are huntable species in Malta.

"As an idea of Malta’s hunting impact on these two birds, 12 Common Pochard and 16 Northern Lapwing were reported shot according to official records in 2018 with the same number recorded in 2017. These insignificant amounts are constant throughout the years," the statement read.

KSU said that following the moratorium on Turtle dove hunting in all EU states in Autumn based on the species being on the Red List Vunlerable Status by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), this moratorium was "flatly ignored" by all EU states.

"The Commission's call for a hunting suspension has no legal basis and is a one-size-fits-all approach that fails to address any appropriate remedy," KSU said.

It called on the Maltese authorities to conduct appropriate studies that reflect the insignificant impact of Maltese hunters on the two species in question and to "refrain from imposing more unnecessary restrictions" on Maltese hunting.