Xaghra caves threatened by illegal excavations

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed “grave concern” on an application to regularize illegal excavations for a four-storey hotel on Xaghra’s Marsalforn road, controversially approved outside development zones in 2018.

The hotel is being constructed in close proximity to a number of ancient cave structures and will have a considerable visual impact on its surroundings. The watchdog said the excavations had already exceeded those approved two years earlier. “The illegally excavated area extends far closer to caves identified during the assessment of the application and may in fact have truncated parts of them,” the Superintendence warned, noting that the caves may have archaeological potential due to the possibility of “prehistoric habitation”.

And the illegal excavation within metres of features of archaeological potential was “objectionable in principle”.

The Environment and Resources Authority is also objecting, recalling that the original permit was granted by the Planning Authority despite concerns of urban sprawl beyond the rural hamlet’s boundary, adversely affecting the ridge edge.

ERA is now concerned that the latest application will result in the outward encroachment of the built footprint towards the valley, with the addition of another two basement levels and a new access from the back part of the site.

The additional basement levels are also expected to increase the new hotel’s visual impact on the valley view according to the PA’s design advisory committee which assesses the visual impact of new developments.

The regularisation of the excavations would allow the hotel two extra basement levels for an indoor pool and gym, and a 27-slot car park not foreseen in the original permit. Plans comparing today’s plans with the 58-room hotel approved in 2018 clearly show the hotel will be occupying a larger footprint.

The hotel overlooks the valley between Marsalforn and Xaghra. Although partly located in a rural hamlet, its footprint will extend into the neighbouring countryside. The site presently consists of an abandoned agricultural farmhouse with a 220sq.m footprint and adjoining agricultural fields.

Hotels are not mentioned among the types of development allowed in rural hamlets in the Gozo local plan. The only tourist development envisaged in these areas are hostels.

The development will also include two swimming pools outside the boundaries of the hamlet, and an adjacent three-storey terraced house. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had previously drawn attention to the presence of caves along the overhanging rock falling immediately outside the site footprint proposed for development, as well as beneath the site’s footprint.

The development is being proposed by developer Alfred Refalo and will be managed by Frankie Spiteri, who also manages the Quaint Hotel chain in Gozo.