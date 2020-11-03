Heritage warning: Pier will turn Blue Lagoon into poolside lido

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has shot down photomontages showing the visual impact of the proposed mooring facilities in Comino, warning that these will reduce the Blue Lagoon into a poolside lido.

The proposed works, which are fronted by Transport Malta, were vaguely endorsed in the last Budget which refers to “infrastructural works in the Blue Lagoon area.”

After reviewing the photomontages presented by Transport Malta the Superintendence insisted that the project remains unacceptable from a cultural heritage point of view.

The SCH also expressed “grave concern at the inevitable formalisation of the area which will reduce this iconic location of picturesque natural beauty to a poolside lido”.

The Superintendence once again emphasized the significance of the location of the proposed development, which is known for its “unparalleled scenic and iconic beauty.”

Transport Malta’s 136m-long pier at the Blue Lagoon was first proposed, then dropped, by the Gozo Ministry two years ago, following objections by the SCH.

TM is now proposing the construction of the pier, extending from the existing pier and running along the course of the foreshore, as well as removing existing concrete walkways. The extended wooden-decked pier will rest on piles embedded in the seabed.

TM said the pier will improve passenger safety by providing a level surface to access the ferries, apart from removing the concrete passages and restoring the shoreline to its original state. “Large ferry boats currently disembark passengers along this stretch of the coast, and passengers then access the bay via the said structures which are a health and safety hazard, especially for the mobility impaired.”

But the pier is also expected to have negative environmental impacts. TM’s project development statement warns that the artificial structure along the otherwise natural coastline will be visible in views of the Blue Lagoon from the higher grounds around the site.

And since the pier will facilitate the mooring of larger ferries, it introduces the risk of having large vessels that will further disturb the views of the Blue Lagoon inlet, apart from increased numbers of visitors that disturb the protected or sensitive Natura 2000 habitats and species.

EIA consultants AIS have proposed a capping for boats of various sizes to ensure the inlet is not over-saturated with mooring boats.