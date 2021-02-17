Ħaż-Żebbuġ works have TM permits, agency says after councillor takes lone stand

Independent local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi has taken a stand in a lone protest against Infrastructure Malta works being carried out without a permit.

The lone councillor took his stand as diggers started demolishing the garden at the Hal-Mula housing estate in Haz-Zebbug. The works are being carried to widen Triq il-Fraxxnu.

When asked by MaltaToday, Zammit Lupi said, “There was no communication from authorities. This is an act of arrogance which is unacceptable. Even though this is government-owned land it is not right to do such a thing.”

Police officers from the RIU were on site to control protesting residents and local councillors on site. “The council was never advised about the works, and when requesting for works to be halted no answer was given back. Residents came out to question what was happening, as they too were never notified of what was happening,” said the councillor.

Moviment Graffitti, one of the NGOs protesting Infrastructure Malta’s modus operandi, said IM chief executive officer Frederick Azzopardi was on site together with RIU officers. “He is using the police to protect him when the officers should be defending citizens from Azzopardi.”

However, in comments to MaltaToday, Infrastructure Malta claimed that works in Il-Fraxxnu Street began earlier this week, through permits obtained from the Transport Malta. TM is a regulator under the same minister holding responsibility for IM, Ian Borg.

IM said that it was contacted by the Zebbug Local Council and residents in 2018, requesting assistance for roadworks which can make Il-Fraxxnu Street more accessible for residents.

The works are expected to increase road space by approximately 50 square metres. IM claims that residents requested that the road be further widened than initially planned.

IM said that it will only use half of the land allocated for this purpose to which will render it more accessible to residents whilst minimising the impact on a private garden in the adjacent area.

It said the existing boundary wall will be rebuilt in a recessed position, while the rest of the area can be used as a garden, and promised to to rebuild any existing structures on this government-owned land that may be affected by the works.