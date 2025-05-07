WATCH | Women who miscarry to get private space away from expectant mothers at Mater Dei

Women who miscarry will be offered a segregated space away from mothers who just gave birth, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul announced on Wednesday.

Making the announcement during ONE TV programme Awla, hosted by Ronald Vassallo, on Tuesday evening, the junior minister said the measure received the unconditional support of Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

Ellul said the idea was launched in a government conference on miscarriage leave last month, where women who spoke to him detailed the painful experience of having to see another couple who just became parents, having just miscarried themselves.

The parliamentary secretary said the health minister was aware of the situation, and did his utmost to ensure the process is carried out.

“The necessary infrastructure is now in place, and the situation will be resolved,” Ellul said on Awla.

Last year, Labour MP Katya De Giovanni had shared her miscarriage experience in parliament, saying it is cruel to leave women who miscarry in same ward as expectant mothers.

“Miscarriage causes trauma to the women and men who experience it and, in my case, the trauma was so big that it led to the failure of my first marriage,” De Giovanni had told parliament.