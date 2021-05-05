Cultural heritage watchdog shoots down proposed Dingli cliffs hotel

Malta’s Heritage Authority is making it clear that no tourism development should be allowed on the site of an abandoned explosives factory located in an otherwise pristine and protected location in Dingli which forms part of the EU’s network of protected sites.

Although the SCH has no legal veto on projects approved by the Planning Authority, giving the go-ahead to such a project against the wishes of Malta’s foremost heritage authority would further undermine the Planning Authority’s legitimacy.

The application presented by Sun Route Hotel is proposing the demolition of the disused explosive factory, and the construction of 14 units spread over 10 one-floor blocks, each with its own outdoor pool and deck.

The application has been temporarily suspended after more than 500 objections were presented. Developers regularly request such suspensions before revising their plans.

Industry sources have expressed doubts on the long-term sustainability of a 14-unit complex warning that the application simply seeks to establish a tourism related commitment on the site, thus paving the way for piecemeal development.

While noting that the site in question has been designated for use as an explosive factory so as to not pose potential hazard, the Superintendence insists that any works on this site should not commit it “for development of a non-agricultural nature”.

Moreover, the Superintendence also expressed concern at the intensification of development as proposed, which would inevitably result in the formalisation of this significant rural and cultural landscape Outside Development Zone.

“The Superintendence finds that such works are unacceptable in principle and strongly objects to this development application as proposed” the agency said. It also called for the “rehabilitation” of the landscape.

ERA drops objections

Unlike the SCH – which has remained consistent in its objection to any kind of tourism development on the site – the Environment and Resources Authority has dropped its original objections to the proposed tourist complex on the site of a former explosives factory in Dingli.

Although considerably downscaled from previous plans submitted by another applicant, the project still does not address the ERA’s original concern about committing the disused factory to tourism-related development.

In a screening report on the current proposal, now proposed by Sun Route Hotels, ERA said it favourably considers the 14-unit tourist complex as long as its impact can be mitigated. Sun Route currently operates Hotel Santana in Qawra, and is owned by the heirs of Albert Sant of JB Stores.

ERA had warned in September 2017 that “experience has shown that commitments for development such as this proposal are almost irreversible once they are allowed to become established”. For this reason, ERA had insisted that such developments should only take place in designated prime tourism sites which are already located close to the strategic road network.

Reacting to plans by another applicant in 2017, ERA had warned that in the future it would be difficult to contain the development within the committed area as the project would create a demand for ancillary development to support intensified use, such as “utility services and drainage systems, and longer-term development pressures to extend the established development.”