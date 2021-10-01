PA reduces maximum building height around Villa Barbaro in Tarxien

The Planning Authority has reduced the maximum building height in the buffer zone around one of Malta’s oldest standing country houses, Villa Barbaro in Tarxien.

The decision was taken by the PA’s executive council to ensure “the spatial context” around Villa Barbaro “is not compromised”, a statement by the authority said.

Villa Barbato enjoys Grade 1 protection status. It was originally scheduled in 1996 for its historical, architectural and aesthetic value. In 2009 and 2020 the scheduled area was enlarged to include the gardens and a buffer zone respectively.

The PA said that the maximum building height within the buffer zone along Triq il-Knisja, Triq iż-Żejtun and Triq il-Kbira has been reduced by 3.1 metres. Included within the maximum height of 12.3 metres is a 4.25 metre receded floor.

Any proposed building street façade within the buffer zone cannot exceed a height of 10 metres from street level. The buffer area along Triq il-Knisja has also been increased.

The PA also scheduled Villa Castro, a mid-17th Century property in Naxxar, as a Grade 2 protected building.

Considered to be one of Naxxar’s oldest properties, Villa Castro’s simple design is reminiscent of French Baroque architecture. The oldest parts of the building survive from a hunting lodge which was eventually extended into a villa with extensive gardens at the back.

The scheduling also incorporates a recent contemporary design extension which was carried out in the courtyard area. The extension, which is lifted over the ground on slender columns in order not to obstruct the cornices and columns and the pediment of the gate which once led to the garden beyond, received international awards for the way it complimented and coexists with the existing old residential building.