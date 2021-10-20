San Antonio hotel lido takes over Bugibba’s perched beach

The Planning Authority has regularised a mobile bar and lounge area belonging to hotelier Silvio Debono’s San Antonio hotel, set directly in the middle of the perched beach in Bugibba.

The public beach had been artificially developed by the Malta Tourism Authority with public funds in 2007.

A permit for a beach lido, including a bar and lounge area, had already been approved in 2017 instead of an existing kiosk on a part of the beach closer to the road.

But subsequently, the bar was abusively moved next to a 312sq.m sunbed area, which forms part of San Antonio’s Nine Lives lido, with direct acess to the sea. This irregularity was sanctioned last week by the Planning Authority.

As approved, the bar – which effectively creates a club atmosphere on a large chunk of the beach – can only operate between April and November, and has to be removed in the winter season.

The project’s architects contend that the part of the beach where the bar and lounge area was erected without a permit, has been recognised as a ‘private beach’ since 2007 although the planning permission issued in 2017 did not foresee any structures in this area.

The area in question is subject to an encroachment permit from the Lands Authority, but apparently includes a temporary emphyteusis signed in February 2007. The Lands Authority now has issued its consent for the bar’s relocation to the lido area.

The permit regularising the 49sq.m bar is issued through a policy regulating outside catering areas in public spaces.

Comparing the current proposal with the permit issued in 2017, the Environment and Resources Authority noted that the temporary beach furniture and other ancillary interventions have been placed on the sandy beach. But it expressed no major environmental concerns on what is removable beach furniture.

One objector did complain that the illegalities had turned the public beach into “another version of Café del Mar” where music is played from morning to night.

The project’s architect pointed out that the temporary wooden platforms, beach furniture, tables and chairs are in line with encroachment rights and contracts with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Lands Authority. Debono has had a valid contract with the MTA since 2007 to utilise the area as a private beach.

While the PA’s case officer recommended an €18,502 fine, this was revised downwards to €4,329.60 after the PA’s planning commission decided to apply two different rates: one for the external decking on the perched beach which is considered as a new addition not covered by any permit, and another for internal works in areas already covered by a permit.