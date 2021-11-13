Visual study shows how Naxxar towers will contrast with traditional townscape

Two towers rising to eight and 10 storeys on the site of the former Naxxar trade fair’s parking area will “contrast significantly” with the existing townscape with its “distinctly different visual appearance” to the more traditional town.

This emerges from an urban design study requested by the Planning Authority and conducted by ADI Consultants.

The report however claims the development can give “some enclosure” to the area, described as having “a sense of overexposure” due to the expansive car park.

But the increased height, reaching a maximum of 32m, will “noticeably and significantly affect” the streetscape views on Triq il-Markiż Guiseppe Scicluna.

And as a result of its proximity to “large tracts of undeveloped land” around the car park site, the towers will also be noticeably visible from nearby Triq San Pawl, Triq San Timotju, Triq il-Konverżjoni, Triq it-Torri Gauci, Triq il-Torri tal-Kaptan, and Triq il-Giżwiti.

That visibility will change “if and when these undeveloped, zoned sites are eventually developed”, the report says, referring to a recently approved five-storey block at Pjazza Ċelsi at the rear of the proposed towers that will also affect the urban conservation area. Another 14 other planning applications are set to have an impact on the townscape, including plans for five-storey apartment blocks on the trade fair site.

The increased heights will also affect the setting of the Chapel of St Jacob the Apostle right opposite the site, which could be mitigated by a proposed public garden immediately opposite the chapel, together with pedestrian crossing and traffic calming measures.

Major impact on Mosta views

A visual impact assessment based on photomontages of the towers as seen from different viewpoints shows the greatest impact being felt on the view of Mosta with Naxxar behind it, in which the Mosta dome is presently dominant. On this view the impact is described as one of “major significance” as the towers will rise much higher than the existing skyline.

It will also have an impact of “moderate to major significance” on views from Qawra across the sea and Naxxar in the distance, where the towers will be seen rising above the skyline in the distance; and on views from the Burmarrad plain, where the towers will be seen in the distance rising above the skyline as the tallest structure from this view.

When viewed from the Mdina bastions, the towers will be “noticeable within the urban conurbation in the distance” but the impact is described as having “moderate significance”.

But the impact is deemed “not significant” from Palazzo Parisio’s gardens which are located just 125m to the south of the proposed towers. Despite this close proximity, the towers will be “just noticeable in between the trees behind one of the awns.” This change is described as “a barely noticeable” one.

The development comprises two separate buildings for 136 residential units, one of nine floors with a receded floor, the other seven floors and a receded top floor. There will be four underground levels for a 356-space car park, 108 garages, a gymnasium and spa with indoor pool. A central open space is proposed between the two towers. At ground floor, the development will host 12 shops, two restaurants and cafeterias, one bar and a child care centre.

The project is proposed by San Pawl tat-Targa Investments, which own the site. The company is owned by Virtu Properties and Ziz Limited.

Unlike previous plans sent back to the drawing board by the Planning Authority board in November 2020 when the project was fronted by another company, the new development does not include a supermarket and office space.