Seven-storey retirement home proposed in Victoria

A seven-storey nursing home is being proposed instead of a disused three-storey building at the outskirts of Victoria in the corner between Triq Fortunato Mizzi and Triq l-Universitas, a short distance from the Arcadia shopping mall opposite the petrol station.

The proposed works consist in the demolition of the existing disused building, the construction of a 66-room nursing home built over 7 floors, one of which receded, a semi-basement and 3 basement levels to cater for 45 parking spaces.

But the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has already objected to the proposed basement due to the archaeological sensitivity of the area. “Rock-cutting is unacceptable as it may disturb the discoveries which extend underneath the site”.

Archaeological discoveries adjacent to this site include a Punico-Roman quarry ‘bearing technological similarities’ to the extensive quarries found at the Gozo Middle School, circa 150m away.

The Superintendence has also requested a visual impact study including photomontages of views of the development from Cittadella, towards Cittadella, and long-distance views from key viewpoints.

The project is being proposed by landowner Simon Grech. The PA had already approved a commercial development on the site in 2008 but this was never carried out.

Policies regulating the building heights of elderly homes permit an additional two storeys over local plan limits but specify that the resultant design should be in keeping with the urban context and no blank walls are created. The policy was aimed at addressing demographic changes and a shortage of rooms in elderly homes, which is particularly acute in Gozo.

So far the applicant has presented visuals of the proposed project as seen from the road. Din l-Art Helwa is also objecting to the visual impact of the project.