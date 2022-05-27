More townhouses to make way for Smart car park

The Planning Authority has approved the extension of a car park for the Smart supermarket, over the area presently occupied by two dwellings and a garden enclosed behind an old characteristic wall.

Villa Moira, an iconic modernist building, was already demolished together with the uprooting of 54 citrus trees via ‘summary procedure’ in 2019, in what was described as the first phase to develop a new commercial unit and apartments.

The newly vacant site was later – irregularly – turned into a car park to service the Smart supermarket, which use was later regularised by the PA in 2020.

Now it is approving an extension of the parking, which will grow from 77 to 93 spaces, by taking over 540sq.m of ground from two other townhouses and their yards.

The car park was justified as a way to serve supermarket clients during the supermarket’s redevelopment in 2019, which was to be rebuilt with a five-storey car park, and offices above the supermarket and retail outlets.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had opposed the demolition of the townhouses, arguing that they should be retained as a mid-20th century townhouse, characterised by traditional features such as “xorok” borne on timber beams. The house was part of a similar row of townhouses, which although having been subjected to heavy alterations, offered degree of legibility to the streetscape.

Subsequently plans were changed to keep the façade of the townhouse, which will enclose the car park. The SCH still objected to the demolition of the other parts of the building, insisting on its retention and “integration” in any eventual development.

The PA’s case officer recommending approval of the car park extension disagreed: “Although the SCH objected to the total demolition of the two-storey building, considering the urban context of this ‘Commercial Area’ and its height limitation (three floors and semi basement), the architect’s proposal to retain the façade, is deemed an acceptable solution.”

The case officer argued that the retained façade could be incorporated within a new potential development in the future, and that the removal of a masonry balcony would improve the existing design.

The parking extension will result in the uprooting of a number of trees and shrubs from the townhouses’ yards, none of which are protected at law.

Din l-Art Ħelwa had objected to the development, arguing that the buildings formed part of an intact traditional streetscape. “This proposal will lead to the loss of character and distinctness of this street which contribute towards the character of the area. Such developments must not be permitted.”

The PA imposed a €7,000 guarantee upon approval, to ensure the facade of the building is retained.