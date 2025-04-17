Empowering silent voices: Innovation giving dignity back to the vulnerable | Keith Azzopardi Tanti
In our vision for Malta – a vision rooted in compassion, equity, and innovation – progress is not just measured by economic growth, but by how it uplifts the lives of the most vulnerable among us.
The recent launch of the SmartGaze research initiative is a shining example of this philosophy in action. Cutting-edge research intersects with the very human need for dignity, autonomy, and connection.
Standing in the heart of Dar Bjorn, surrounded by individuals who face monumental daily challenges, I was reminded of what true courage looks like. These are people who, despite degenerative conditions such as ALS, refuse to surrender their voice. They refuse to disappear into silence.
SmartGaze is not merely a technological breakthrough. It is a profound social statement.
Developed by a dedicated team of researchers at the University of Malta’s Centre for Biomedical Cybernetics, SmartGaze seeks to empower individuals with severe mobility impairments to interact with their surroundings using only their eyes. Using discreet wearable devices and artificial intelligence (AI), users can turn on lights, control televisions, or open curtains, actions that many of us perform without a second thought.
Imagine a world where the blink of an eye is all it takes to reclaim control over your space. For people who have lost motor functions, this is not convenience. It is liberation.
This project embodies our national strategy: A Malta that embraces digital transformation not as an abstract goal, but as a real, daily improvement in people's quality of life.
In the words of our Vision 2050, we aim to remain a “Malta soċjali” (a social Malta); a country where no one is left behind, and where innovation serves as the backbone of both economic strength and social justice.
SmartGaze forms part of a broader portfolio of ten cutting-edge research initiatives currently being supported by my secretariat, in close collaboration with the University of Malta. These projects span a range of disciplines – from health and social wellbeing to aviation and quantum computing, and sustainable technologies to combat climate change – and reflect our ongoing commitment to research that serves real people in real communities.
This investment directly contributes to Malta’s Smart Specialisation Strategy, by targeting niche areas where our country can lead through knowledge, innovation, and social impact.
Our commitment is unwavering. Research should not live in laboratories alone. It must live in homes like Dar Bjorn. It must echo in the quiet determination of people like Bjorn Formosa, who, despite his own fight against ALS, has made it his mission to ease the path for others.
It has been 10 years since Bjorn received his diagnosis, and in that time, he has built not only a foundation but a movement – a beacon of hope that has touched thousands. The government will continue to be a partner to that mission. We will continue to fund research that doesn’t only push boundaries but breaks them, particularly for those whose voices have too often been unheard.
We are investing in people. In their ideas. In their needs. In their dignity.
The journey of SmartGaze is not yet finished. With this next phase, the system will be refined to be even more accurate, comfortable, and accessible. And critically, real-life feedback from residents at Dar Bjorn will directly shape its evolution. This is co-creation at its most meaningful – science listening to the lived experience.
As parliamentary secretary for youth, research and innovation, I am proud of our researchers, inspired by our communities, and humbled by the resilience I witnessed at Dar Bjorn. The future of innovation in Malta is bright, not because of the machines we build, but because of the lives we are determined to change.
Let us continue to invest in a Malta that doesn’t just advance, but includes, uplifts, and heals.
Keith Azzopardi Tanti is parliamentary secretary for research and innovation