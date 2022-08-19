Language school, offices and gym proposed on green enclave in St Julian’s

Developers want to build over a green enclave retained as an ‘island’ during the construction of Regional Road over 50 years ago.

The site was once part of the Balluta valley and covers 2,300sq.m. The proposed development consists of two underground parking levels, a gym and spa facilities, an English language school, a gaming software academy and offices.

A public garden with a kiosk and seating area, play area and afforested area, is being proposed on top of the proposed building, which will rise three floors above Birkirkara Road and one floor above Regional Road.

The vacant site is located along Triq Henry Calleja and Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli opposite the new petrol station on the way to Ta’ Giorni and San Gwann.

The application was presented by Jodie Camilleri, a shareholder in Camland Limited, which is also owned by developer Charles Camilleri. The application presented in February but published last week states that the land in question is fully owned by the applicant.

The site includes remnants of rubble walls that enclosed old fields and terraces along what was once part of Balluta valley and is designated as a ‘public open space’ in the local plan approved in 2006.

No development is normally allowed on such public spaces except for community purposes on condition that “a significant proportion” of the site is kept as open space.

The owners of another 2,753sq.m green enclave located near the bridge on Triq Mikiel Anton Vasalli, between Triq il-Baltiku and Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli are also trying to change the zoning of the site to get a permit for an eight-storey office block.