Balzan project decision deferred after IT malfunction leaves objectors out of meeting

A malfunction of the Planning Authority ’s information system led to the postponement of a decision on a controversial apartment development in Balzan.

The meeting has now been postponed to 6 September after only 12 of the 257 objectors were formally informed of today’s meeting.

The project is being proposed by Clifton Attard, a business partner of construction magnate Joseph Portelli, on the site of the abandoned Dolphin complex.

Planning Commission chair Stephania Baldachino immediately informed those present that only 12 of 257 objectors were notified of the date of the meeting and the latest drawings presented by the developer.

Objectors are normally informed automatically through the authority’s IT system on the submission of new plans and dates of meetings.

She explained that by law the PA is precluded from holding meetings in such circumstances. Those present in the meeting included developer Clifton Attard, environmentalist Astrid Vella and Balzan mayor Angelo Micallef.

This represented the third deferral on the proposed development of an 88-unit residential complex built over five storeys, two levels of underground parking, a gym and 2,500sq.m of retail shops.

In the last sitting following strong objections by Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar, the Planning Commission had called for a more detailed engineer's report particularly related to the storm water flooding mitigation measures, an updated noise levels report and fresh drawings to include setbacks and transitions overlooking the neighbouring villa area.

It also called for plans to clearly indicate dedicated parking for residents and a dedicated parking space area for shops.

The case officer is recommending the approval of the project. The project will provide 137 parking spaces, a shortfall of 16 from the demand it is expected to create. But the case officer argued that no parking shortfall will be created because an office project approved in 2015 which was never actually built had already resulted in a shortfall of 38 cars.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the development as the terracing of the development so close to the Urban Conservation Area remained inadequate.

The SCH kept insisting that the considerable massing being proposed should be mitigated through a design that is “more sensitive to the context in particular through the breaking up of the facades through vertical interventions to create a rhythm evoking more traditional facades.”

The case officer replied saying that the proposed development is compatible with its context and the surrounding areas as it introduces “traditional features such as balconies” which have been “integrated in a contemporary design”. Moreover, while the SCH considered setbacks on the second and third level as “minimal”, the case officer argued that the proposed street elevation and the setback floors would ensure that there is no negative impact on the traditional urban skyline of the existing streetscape.

The Balzan local council warned that the project will intensify development in Balzan, a locality which suffers from major traffic congestion and a lack of adequate parking spaces for the residents of Balzan, let alone those making use of retail outlets proposed in this proposal.

In a separate application, which still has to be approved, the same developers have applied to develop a corner townhouse previously owned by former minister John Dalli. According to the submitted plans the development will include three new floors on the existing villa to accommodate three shops at ground floor level and 11 more apartments.

The Balzan development is part of a long saga of planning abuse dating back to the early 1990s.

Prior to the construction of the Dolphin supermarket, the site was occupied by a historical 18th century villa.

In 1990, the Antiquities Committee at the Department of Museums, a precursor of the SCH, resigned en bloc after its calls to preserve the villa were overruled when the PAPB (the regulator of the time) issued a permit for the Dolphin complex, on condition that Villa Birbal’s corner street shrine be reintegrated into the new facade.