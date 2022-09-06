PA approves Joseph Portelli’s massive 88 apartment development in Balzan

The Planning Authority has approved an 88-unit complex, gym and 2,408sq.m of retail shops instead of the abandoned Dolphin Centre in Balzan

The project was proposed by Clifton Attard, a business partner of construction magnate Joseph Portelli.

The project will include nine shops at ground floor level, four floors of residences, and an overlying receded floor level. The ‘Park Lane’ apartments were already being sold by Portelli before an application was even presented.

A second application for three more shops and 11 more apartments had been presented by the same developer on a neighbouring site previously owned by former minister John Dalli. The application is still pending assessment.

The practice of splitting application to avoid comprehensive studies was denounced by architect and former infrastructure minister Jesmond Mugliett in the meeting. Mugliett was representing a number of concerned residents. He noted that photomontages and plans related to the redevelopment of the Dolphin centre do not include a pending application by the same owners on the site of the former house which used to belong to John Dalli.

This, according to Mugliett, vitiated the approval of the project. “For example, the building of the garden within the townhouse would have an impact on storm water plans.”

He warned that this fragmentation for the project, vitiates studies on traffic impact, visual impact and flooding.

READ ALSO: 88-apartment Portelli block set for approval in Balzan

He also questioned the traffic studies based on a permit for the redevelopment of the site issued a few years ago which was never implemented, ignoring the fact that the building has been disused for a long time.

Planning Commission chairperson Stephania Baldachino agreed with Mugliett’s argument that applications should not be split in different applications, adding that she only became aware of this recently. She still voted in favour.

Project architect Maria Schembri Grima objected to the mention of John Dalli’s name by Mugliett and denied any foul play, insisting that the developer simply bought the site at a later stage and was smaller than the original site.

Maria Schembri Grima who also serves as Chairperson of the state appointed ‘Building Industry Council’, explained that following the last meeting, they had presented a storm water management report which has been cleared by the CPD as well as some minor changes to plans.

She also claimed that the project will create a green area in the middle of the block. This green area will have a soil level of just one meter above a basement level.

Chairperson Stephania Baldacchino said that the developers have satisfied all the requirements made by the board.

At a point in the meeting, residents were also told by the board chairperson that they should have objected to the zoning of the area back in 2006 when the local plan was issued.

Architect Tara Cassar rebutted saying that Annex 2 of the development guidelines issued in 2015 went beyond the local plans and ignoring other policies protecting historical neighbourhoods.

But architect Joanna Spiteri Stains insisted that the project is in breach of the local plan which identifies the area for three storey development and that the development has one floor more then allowed.

Moreover, the development abuts on the urban conservation area and should respect the predominant height of the area. She also claimed that the project was in breach of a policy limiting development to a depth of 30 meters. In this case the ‘basement’ level is being proposed beyond this legal limit.

A resident highlighted the presence of a well which is not documented in the plans for the development.

Astrid Vella questioned the case officer’s interpretation of policies warning that by approving the project the board is prejudicing the rights of neighbouring properties by limiting their development rights, describing the project as a violation of property rights with regards to the setback from neighbouring properties.

Architect Toni Bezzina raised the issue of existing mature trees along the pavement of the development, insisting that these trees should be protected during development works and not ignored.

READ ALSO: Another iconic Balzan building in danger

Balzan mayor Angelo Micallef also insisted on the protection of the centenarian trees which are beyond the boundaries of the project, but may still be impacted by the works. Micallef expressed his concern that the project will aggravate the population density in the locality.

Astrid Vella noted that not enough space is being left for the roots of the massive tree next to the development. She also denounced the salami slicing of the application by splitting it in different applications, warning that this may well be a way to avoid making an Environment Impact Assessment.

Vella warned that Flimkien Ghall-Ambjent Ahjar could be taking this case to European courts.

Another issue raised by Bezzina and Micallef is the shortfall in parking provided by the project. The project will require 153 parking spaces, 16 more parking spaces then the 137 provided. But the case officer argued that no parking shortfall will be created because an office project approved in 2015 which was never actually built back already resulted in a shortfall of 38 cars.

Maria Schembri Grima rebutted insisting that calculations on parking are always made on the basis of existing permits.