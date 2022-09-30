Transport Malta clears way for Luqa mosque

Transport Malta has issued its clearance for the construction of a mosque in Luqa’s industrial estate, on condition that the height, including any symbol and antenna, is limited to 15 metres from ground level, clearing the one major stumbling block for the development to be approved by the Planning Authority.

TM had objected to the original plans because its 21m-high minaret would have impinged on the MIA runway’s obstacle-free buffer zone, as well as because of the glare from a gold-cladded mosque that could disorient pilots.

Revised plans reduced the height of the minaret to 15m and removed the gold cladding with beige plastering.

Transport Malta had not objected to a previous application on the same site for the development of a cultural hub for a theatre, external performance space and rehearsal spaces for Maltese bands, approved by the Planning Authority in 2020.

The project was later shelved and incorporated in a proposed arts and cultural complex in Marsa proposed by Festivals Malta.

The mosque, and its meeting and administrative offices, are proposed on a 2,142sq.m plot in Luqa’s industrial estate, offered to the Islamic Solidarity Malta organisation, instead of their temporary site of worship at Knights-era Ospizio in Haywharf, which has been used for prayers since 2016.

The 2016 agreement was reached after Muslims started to gather in Msida outside the church parvis, after having been evicted from several meeting places around the island due to a lack of planning permits. A request to change the use of a large garage in Santa Venera for worship had also been denied.

The need for a second mosque has been a pressing one for the past years as the number of Muslims, both foreign and Maltese nationals, has grown in the past years.